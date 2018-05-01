Man injured after shooting outside Miami pizza parlor; 1 detained

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was shot during a dispute at a pizza parlor located next to a gas station in Miami, Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and shattered glass outside of the restaurant located in the area of Southwest 57th Avenue and Second Street, adjacent to a Sunoco gas station.

According to officials, the victim was arguing with another person when shots were fired, striking the victim in the left arm twice.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. and detained the other person.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

