MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a shooting where an adult male victim received several gun shot wounds in Miami Gardens.

The incident took place near the 17900 block of Northwest 8th Avenue around 8:35 a.m., Saturday.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical, but stable condition.

