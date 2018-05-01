Man injured after shooting at Miami pizza parlor; 1 detained

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, officials said, he was shot during a dispute at a pizza parlor connected to a gas station in Miami, Tuesday night.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and shattered glass outside of the restaurant located in the area of Southwest 57th Avenue and Second Street, adjacent to a Sunoco gas station, near Flagler Street.

Both glass doors at the entrance to the pizzeria were blown out.

According to officials, the victim was arguing with another person when shots were fired, striking the victim in the left arm twice.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

#NOW: Miami Police bring out K-9s to shooting scene where pizzera glass doors are shot out and with bullet holes. One taken to hospital, another driven off after “dispute” at SW 2st and 57th Ave. @wsvn #7News @MiamiPD pic.twitter.com/bpn3up9MV9 — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 2, 2018

City of Miami Police responded to the scene at around 8 p.m. and detained the other person. Police took that person away in a cruiser just before 11 p.m.

Police are still trying to determine whether shots were fired inside or outside the restaurant.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

