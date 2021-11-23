MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was left injured after a shooting in Miami.

Police responded to the scene near Northeast Second Avenue and 82nd Street, just before 12:30 a.m., Tuesday.

Several evidence markers were placed on the scene where dozens of shots were fired.

Police believe the target was a dark-colored sedan that was seen riddled with bullet holes.

The condition of the victim remains unknown but he was said to be alert when he was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

It remains unclear if any arrests have been made.

Please check back on WSVN.com for more details on this developing story.

