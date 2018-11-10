MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver who struck a man in a wheelchair near a Miami intersection and then sped away, sending the victim to the hospital.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest Seventh Street and 15th Avenue, at around 4:10 a.m., Saturday.

Investigators said officers located the victim lying in the roadway when they arrived.

Paramedics transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

