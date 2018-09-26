Man in wheelchair killed in Fort Lauderdale crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight crash in Fort Lauderdale that left one man dead.

It happened at around 1 a.m., in front of a VIP Liquors located at 427 W. Sunrise Blvd.

Sunrise Boulevard was shut down near Northwest Fifth Avenue. However, the road has since reopened.

7News captured as crews removed a body from the scene, as well as a mangled wheelchair.

Witnesses say the victim was very well known in the area. “He was paralyzed from the waist down,” said Zeek Titus, a friend of the victim. “He got shot a couple years back and he’s been in a wheelchair ever since.”

At this point it is unknown if anyone is in custody.

