FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A wheelchair-bound man is lucky to be alive after a fire broke out inside his Fort Lauderdale home.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Lauderdale Manor Drive and Northwest 17th Avenue, early Tuesday morning.

Brandon Jean was inside the home when the flames erupted.

“I was sleeping, and I heard a pop, and I woke up, and it was smoking,” he said. “I just got in my chair and tried to get out. I was scared because I couldn’t get out.”

Fire officials said Jean left a candle burning in the home, which led to a fire in the kitchen.

The American Red Cross is now helping Jean.

