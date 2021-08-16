NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair has died after being struck by a vehicle in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The man was trying to cross the street near the intersection at Northwest 79th Street and 12th Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Miami-Dade Police said the victim was declared dead on the scene.

The driver who struck the man remained on the scene.

