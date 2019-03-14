Man in wheelchair allegedly hit by truck in SW Miami-Dade

A man in a wheelchair was transported to the hospital after he was allegedly hit by a truck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Police responded to the scene located in the area of Southwest 216th Street and U.S. 1 at 7 a.m., Thursday.

According to a witness, the victim in the wheelchair was hit by a Miami-Dade County Public Schools truck that remained on scene.

It is unclear what condition the victim is in.

