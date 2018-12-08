Man in video where officers appear to kick him while handcuffed bonds out

(WSVN) - The man in a video where Coral Springs officers appeared to kick him while handcuffed is now out of jail.

7News cameras were there when 28-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford bonded out, Saturday morning.

Cellphone video rolled when he was taken into custody Tuesday after he was accused of stealing candy.

Following the tough takedown, the officers seen in the video were put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

