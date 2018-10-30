WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a bank in Weston while wearing a surgical face mask.

The FBI released photos of Tuesday afternoon’s robbery at the Chase branch near Weston Road and New River Circle.

Officials said the crook, who concealed his identity by covering his face with sunglasses and the mask, walked into the bank just after 12:50 p.m., flashed a weapon and demanded money before taking off with an undisclosed sum of cash.

There were customers inside the bank at the time, but there were no injuries.

Investigators do not believe this is the same man who robbed a Wells Fargo branch in Sunrise about a half hour earlier.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

