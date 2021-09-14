MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A nearly two-decades-old case has been cracked and it turns out the suspect involved is already behind bars.

On May 22, 2002, family members of 15-year-old Farrah Carter found her murdered inside her own home located along the 6500 block of Southwest 27th Street.

Detectives said evidence at the scene indicated a violent struggle had occurred and Carter died due to multiple stab wounds.

“My daughter was brutally murdered in the home that we had recently rented in Miramar,” said mother Kim Battle.

It has been almost 20 years since Carter was murdered and police say they now know who committed the crime: 57-year-old Joseph Pollard.

“We interviewed Joseph Pollard, he denies involvement,” said Miramar Police detective Joe Tomlin. “He denies that he knows the victim.”

The 15-year-old was home alone when, police said, Pollard forced his way into the house and killed her.

Detectives said there was evidence but the case went cold until 2019 when new DNA technology pointed towards Pollard.

Pollard is already facing a lifetime behind bars stemming from a kidnapping charge.

He denied the crime, but detectives said the evidence is conclusive — giving relief for Carter’s family.

Her sisters said they will never have closure.

“There’s really no closure, the only closure that we kind of will feel is if my sister was to just walk through that door and say, ‘Hey y’all, I’m OK,'” said Carter’s sister.

Police said they do not know how or if Pollard and Carter knew each other.

Anyone who knew Pollard back in the early 2000s is urged to call Miramar Police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.