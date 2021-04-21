Man in police custody after jumping over fence onto Miami International Airport tarmac

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A heavy police presence is currently at Miami International Airport.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene, just after 8:30 a.m., Wednesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a man wearing a hospital gown jumped the perimeter fence along the tarmac near Gate E6 next to an American Airlines heavy jet.

The man was immediately taken into custody.

No flights were impacted by the incident.

It remains unclear what charges the man will face.

