Man in custody, suspected of shooting at Miami gas station clerk

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody suspected of shooting at a gas station clerk in Miami who argued with him over a stolen credit card.

Wednesday, police detained a suspect in this case. His name has not yet been released.

Back in July, a man was caught on camera shooting at a store clerk outside a Sunoco gas station, located near Northwest 152nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the man knocking a shelf down and throwing items around inside the gas station.

The store clerk said the man was angry because his credit card kept getting declined.

“It’s not the first time he came and used a fake credit card,” said the clerk, who was too frightened to show his face on camera. “He said, ‘No, only you doesn’t want me to use the credit card! Then he started throwing all the stuff in the store, throwing away.”

The clerk decided to follow the man outside.

“When I step outside the door, and his girlfriend told me, ‘He has a gun! He has a gun!'” said the clerk, “and I come back, and he shot behind me.”

A surveillance camera outside the gas station captured the man firing shots behind the clerk.

“Yes, I am lucky to be alive,” said the clerk.

Miami-Dade Police spent months trying to locate the subject.

Police served a search warrant at a home near the gas station.

The investigation remains ongoing.

