SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken a man into custody after he allegedly set his nephew on fire at their Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 142nd Lane and Boggs Drive, just after 3 p.m., Tuesday.

The initial 911 call was made regarding a fire that started at a home. However, 7SkyForce HD hovered overhead where smoke or signs of a house fire were not visible.

Officials said a 27-year-old man told police his uncle set him on fire. The victim was transported to Kendall Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The uncle was taken into custody. It remains unclear what charges, if any, he will face.

