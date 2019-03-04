Man in custody for hit-and-run crash that sent car tumbling in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Highway Patrol officials arrested a man suspected of being the driver behind the wheel of a hit-and-run crash in Sarasota.

Hotel cameras caught the crash on Thursday morning when a van hit a black car, causing the car to flip multiple times into a nearby parking lot.

Twenty-four-year-old Zachary Brock was taken into custody on Saturday night, while the driver he allegedly hit is left with serious injuries.

The father of 19-year-old Jackson Kelley spoke out about his son’s conditions, saying he has a traumatic brain injury and his life has been changed forever.

Kelley was driving to class at State College of Florida when the crash occurred.

His father said people from all over the nation have reached out to the family after hearing about the crash.

