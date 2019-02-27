Man in custody after woman claims he conned her in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have a man into custody after he returned a car to a woman claiming he was a conman.

The car return comes less than a day after the woman asked for the public’s help in the search for a man she said conned her out of money and her car.

Maribel Skjefte said her 2010 Lincoln Town Car needed to be fixed after she was involved in a collision.

“I got hit on the side, on the passenger side, so the tire was bent a little bit,” she said.

That’s when a relative recommended that she reach out to a man who identified himself as Juan Lobos to fix her car.

“They knew each other from a bar,” said Skjefte.

Skjefte said she paid Lobos $1,000 and an additional $250 to have her vehicle repaired.

That was back in May 2018, and she still hasn’t gotten her car or her money back.

“We still don’t know where the car is. I have millions of texts from him. ‘Oh, I’m going have it to you.’ Same old story,” said Skjefte.

Skjefte has since had to rely on Uber while demanding to get her money and car back.

“As a matter of fact, last week, he said, ‘We’ll have it to you by Saturday,’ and every week it’s the same thing, so I told him, ‘You have been reported to the police,'” she said.

Skjefte said the whole situation has made her feel lousy.

“I got hit, like, twice on this because I got hit with the accident and then with my car and then with my money. It’s like three times, really,” she said.

Skjefte said Lobos told her he lived at a Miami-Dade County address that she said doesn’t exist.

7News reached out to Lobos with no response.

He answered the victim’s call late Wednesday night saying he would return the car and her money on Thursday.

Thursday afternoon, Lobos showed up the the victim’s house with her car on the bed of a flatbed tow truck where deputies were waiting for him and took him into custody.

