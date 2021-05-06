Man in custody after Uber ride ends with stabbing in Pembroke Park

PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have taken a man into custody after an Uber ride ended with a stabbing at a Pembroke Park gas station.

The stabbing happened along the 3200 block of Pembroke Road at around 6 a.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured good Samaritans helping the injured man, who was bleeding from his arm.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident appears to have occurred between an Uber driver and a passenger, but they have not elaborated further.

People in the area said the argument started because the passenger was not wearing a mask in the car, but deputies have not confirmed that information.

Blood could be seen in front of the gas station later in the morning, and deputies spoke to a man wearing a white tanktop.

Investigators also took photos and examined the inside of a black Toyota SUV.

The man in the white tanktop was later placed in handcuffs and placed into the back of a cruiser.

The identities of the two men involved in the stabbing are not yet known.

It remains unknown if any charges will be filed in connection to the case.

7News has reached out to Uber for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

