NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A SWAT situation came to an end in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies carried out a search warrant along the 6400 block of Southwest 18th Court, Tuesday night.

Officials said a man barricaded himself inside the home.

Authorities eventually took the man into custody.

