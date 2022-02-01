MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after a standoff with authorities in Miami Gardens.

7SkyForce hovered over the scene in the parking lot of St Monica’s Catholic Church, located along Northwest 34th Avenue and 191 Street, at around noon, Tuesday.

A driver could be seen inside a dark-colored vehicle pinned between two police cars — one of which was unmarked.

Other officers could be seen armed behind a vehicle parked just feet away from the pinned vehicles.

What appeared to be money was seen being thrown outside of the vehicle at one point in the standoff.

The man in the vehicle has been identified by authorities.

Police were on the phone with him, in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The man was reportedly wanted for a bank robbery out of Delray Beach, but authorities have not confirmed the reason the driver was stopped.

After several minutes of talking with authorities at the scene, the officers slowly approached the vehicle and the man got out and was immediately cuffed.

Saint Monica Catholic School and Carol City Middle School have been put on a precautionary lockdown.

