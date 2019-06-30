Man in custody after stabbing outside Aventura Winn-Dixie leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police took a man into custody after an altercation between three people took a violent turn outside of a supermarket in Aventura, leaving one person stabbed to death and sending another to the hospital, officials said.

Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the stabbing in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 203rd Street, at around 10 a.m., Sunday.

“The Aventura Police Department received a call of an altercation that occurred here,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis.

Investigators believe all three people involved knew each other.

Officials said that what started as a verbal argument escalated until someone was stabbed multiple times.

“One person being pronounced deceased, a second person is critically injured and is currently undergoing surgery and a third person that we currently have in our custody,” said Goranitis.

“Very shocked, absolutely. Aventura is a very safe area,” said longtime area shop owner Rhonda Milo.

Paramedics rushed the surviving victim to Aventura Hospital in critical condition.

7News cameras captured police officers handcuffing a man before they put him in the back of a squad car.

No one else was hurt, but nearby businesses remained closed for hours as investigators cased for clues.

“It’s a very unfortunate thing, but it’s not something that has ever happened before, and in 31 years, that’s a pretty long time to be in one place and not ever seeing anything like that before” said Milo.

Police continue to investigate.

