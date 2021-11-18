NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a man in custody after a shooting at a funeral home in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene at Hall Ferguson Hewitt Mortuary, located at 1900 NW 54th St., just after 1:20 p.m., Thursday.

7News cameras captured a handcuffed man in the back of a police vehicle.

One victim has been transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

