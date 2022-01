FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man sparked trouble outside a Fort Lauderdale apartment building.

The man reportedly set multiple items on fire and threw them off the balcony of the building along North Andrews Avenue, Thursday night.

When police arrived on the scene, he barricaded himself inside the apartment.

He was eventually taken into custody.

