Man in custody after police responded to attempted burglary in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a man in custody after a perimeter was established to find an attempted burglar in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Police responded to a residential burglary alarm at a home in the area of Venetian Way on San Marino Island just after 11:30 a.m., Thursday.

Officials said a neighbor witnessed a possible subject running between homes in the area.

City of Miami Police, K-9 units and SWAT team personnel also responded to the scene.

Streets in the area have since reopened.

