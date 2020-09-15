Man in custody after police locate him in Hollywood following chase

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has been taken into custody after police located him in Hollywood following a cross-county chase.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene in the area of the 6800 block of Johnson Street, near Apollo Middle School, at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Hollywood Police, the subject was apprehended in connection to a case in Miami Gardens.

Investigators said police attempted to stop the driver of a black Mercedes-Ben who bailed out near the school.

Officials set up a perimeter while members from multiple law enforcement agencies searched the neighborhood in the area of MacArthur Street and 67th Avenue.

The search ended after a K-9 sniffed out the man, who was then taken into custody.

It remains unclear what the man was originally wanted for.

