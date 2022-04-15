POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after a police-involved shooting in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the area of 1 North Federal Highway, at around 10:06 p.m., Thursday.

Reports to police stated that a suspicious person was in the area.

Once officers arrived, the subject opened fire. Deputies did not return fire, according to investigators.

BSO confirmed that 34-year-old Justin Crawford was arrested without incident.

Crawford has been charged with four counts of attempted felony murder.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

