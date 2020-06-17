Man in custody after police follow suspected bank robber in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected bank robber has been taken into custody after police followed him into a wooded area in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene of the pursuit’s end near the Florida Turnpike at around 5:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, the man is accused of robbing a Chase Bank along the 16200 block of Southwest 88th Street in the Kendall area.

Aerial footage captured a white Toyota sedan the man was driving stuck in a sand pit off the highway.

The man could then be seen walking along a dirt path talking on a cellphone when he was tackled and taken into custody by an officer.

