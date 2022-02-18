MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway in Miami Gardens following a police chase.

A man was reportedly heading eastbound on the Turnpike during a police chase which ended near Northwest 215th Street and Northwest 37th Avenue, just after 3 a.m., Friday.

7News cameras captured a blue-gray Cherokee that crashed just off the Ronald Raegan Turnpike.

Police have blocked off the entire area from 215th Street up to Miramar High School.

One person has been taken into custody.

The subject could be seen being put in handcuffs by police.

It remains unclear what led to the chase.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternative routes until the scene has cleared.

