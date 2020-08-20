Man in custody after pickup truck crashes at Port Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after the pickup truck he was driving crashed inside Port Miami.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene near the entrance of the port at around 5:20 p.m., Thursday.

Aerial footage showed the driver had apparently locked the brakes on his truck, skidding off the roadway.

7News has reached out to City of Miami Police for more information on the incident.

