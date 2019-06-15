Man in custody after machete attack in NW Miami-Dade leads to crash

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police took a man into custody after, they said, he slashed another man with a machete in broad daylight in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, then crashed into a pole while attempting to get away.

Saturday evening’s incident left a community in shock.

“He just went off and started chopping the other guy,” said a woman who witnessed the attack.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the vicious butchering took place at a home near Northwest 93rd Street and 30th Court.

The woman who witnessed the attack described the grisly injuries that the victim suffered.

“The other guy had a chopped complete hand that was hanging. He had, like, a big chop on the neck,” she said.

Another witness, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said the burst of violence appeared to come out of nowhere.

“They didn’t have any arguments, no nothing,” she said.

The witness said the assailant took off and left the victim lying in a pool of his own blood.

“He took the keys, and he actually fled the scene,” she said.

But investigators said the attacker did not get far. His getaway came to a smashing end when his slammed into a police a few blocks away.

The collision was so serious that rescue crews had to use the Jaws of Life to rip apart the suspect’s car in order to remove him.

Paramedics took the victim and his attacker to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

As the investigation into the slashing continues, witnesses said they hope the suspect is punished and the victim makes a full recovery.

“I hope that he never sees sunlight again, but like I say, I just pray to God that my brother makes it,” said a witness.

As of Saturday night, police have not released the names of the two men involved or their conditions, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.