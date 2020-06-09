Man in custody after leading police on chase through Broward County

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken a man into custody after he led them on a chase through Broward County.

Fort Lauderdale Police attempted to perform a traffic stop on a Jeep Wrangler at around 10 a.m., Tuesday, but the driver refused to stop.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene where the Jeep could be seen heading westbound on Oakland Park Boulevard.

The vehicle continued onto Interstate 95 as nearly two dozen police vehicles followed behind.

The driver behind the wheel of the vehicle is said to be wanted for a suspected aggravated battery case.

Nearly 30 minutes later, a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser could be seen performing a pit maneuver on the vehicle near Hillsboro Boulevard in Boca Raton. The Jeep Wrangler then flipped over and officers removed the driver from the vehicle through the sunroof.

The driver has since been handcuffed and taken into police custody.

All northbound I-95 lanes have been shut down just north of Hillsboro Boulevard. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.