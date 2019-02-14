Man in custody after leading police on chase, threatening to blow up schools in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after leading police officers on a chase and threatening to blow up two schools in Miami Gardens.

The driver of the black Chevrolet Tahoe SUV fled from the area of Northwest 159th Street and 42nd Avenue, just after 3 p.m., Thursday.

Opa-locka Police responded to a domestic incident prior to the chase involving an ex-boyfriend threatening to harm his ex-girlfriend and her children.

Officials said William Richard allegedly mentioned he knew where her children went to school and made threats to blow up the schools.

The two schools he threatened to blow up were Miami Central Senior High School and Lakeview Elementary School.

After making the threats, officials said Richard jumped into the SUV, drove erratically, crashed into three vehicles and led police on a chase.

Richard bailed out at Northwest Sixth Avenue and 153rd Street and was quickly apprehended by police.

He faces charges that include making false reports of planting a bomb, battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine and marijuana.

Officials are currently investigating the threats.

