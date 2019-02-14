Man in custody after leading police on chase, threatening to blow up school in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been taken into custody after leading police officers on a chase and threatening to blow up a school in Miami Gardens.

The driver of the black Chevy Tahoe SUV fled from the area of Northwest 159th Street and 42nd Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said he allegedly made threats to blow up Florida Memorial University on the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting.

The driver bailed out at Northwest Sixth Avenue and 153rd Street and was quickly apprehended by police.

