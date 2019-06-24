Man in custody after leading police on chase in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police have a man in custody after they said he led them on a chase.

According to officials, an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver refused to pull over.

He led police on a brief chase before he bailed out of the vehicle and fled from the scene on foot. He was taken into custody in the area of University Drive and Pines Boulevard at approximately 11 a.m., Monday.

Multiple units are in the area of University Drive & Pines Boulevard following a brief police chase. One subject is in custody. There are no safety alerts for the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/VAAH7FAWme — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 24, 2019

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen around a handcuffed man sitting on the side of the road.

