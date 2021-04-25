Suspected carjacker in custody after cross-county chase

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man who, police said, stole a car at gun point in downtown Fort Lauderdale was taken into custody following a chase that ended in Miami-Dade County.

According to investigators, the pursuit started along the 1300 block of East Las Olas Boulevard when the subject stole a car, armed with a handgun.

Officials said the chase ended in near Northwest 36th Street and 20th Court in Miami.

Police caught up with the subject and took him into custody without incident.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.