Man in custody after crashing stolen Fort Lauderdale police cruiser

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a marked Fort Lauderdale police cruiser.

Pembroke Pines Police said they received a 911 call regarding the stolen cruiser at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

Officers then spotted the vehicle speeding northbound along Palm Avenue.

During his effort to evade police, the suspect struck a light pole before fleeing on foot.

He was taken into custody a short time after.

The suspect was later identified as 33-year-old Antwane Dwayne Jones.

Rescue crews transported him to Memorial Regional Hospital to be evaluated.

Police charged Jones with theft of a marked police vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and a number of traffic infractions.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.