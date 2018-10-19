Man in custody after climbing down Hialeah cellphone tower following 6-hour standoff

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who climbed to the top of a cellphone tower in Hialeah is now in custody after a six-hour standoff with police.

Just before 3 p.m., Friday, the man began his descent from the tower without any safety equipment. About 15 minutes later he was inside the basket of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue ladder truck.

He was then put on a stretcher and placed into the back of a waiting ambulance to be checked out.

The family of the man told 7News that he was was not well mentally, and they have no idea why he climbed the tower. They identified the man as 58-year-old Pablo Torres, which lowered him to the ground alongside several firefighters.

Hialeah Police responded to the tower next to the Milander Center, near Palm Avenue and 45th Street, Friday, as Torres started his ascent, at around 10 in the morning.

Torres made it to the top of the tower just before noon, and lied down at the top.

Torres appeared to have some equipment, including a rope and something in a yellow bag. He also made phone calls while on the tower. However, it remains unknown who he was talking to.

Family members on the ground said they were concerned for the man’s well-being. They said he was fine when they spoke to him in the morning, and he seemed OK.

However, at around 10 a.m., they went to the home where he lives with his mother, and he wasn’t there. Afterward, they got the call from police notifying them as to what was going on.

Police brought his mother to the scene in an attempt to talk him down. However, he only went higher.

Police began to move in to climb the tower about five minutes before 3 p.m. The man then began climbing down.

