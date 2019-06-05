Man in custody after chase on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has been taken into custody after leading over a dozen police cruisers on a chase in a Corvette on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

The chase began shortly after 5 p.m., Wednesday.

At one point, the driver of the C5 Corvette came to a stop on the off-ramp of Atlantic Boulevard.

After coming to a stop, police officers drew their weapons, but the driver took off again on Atlantic Boulevard.

An unmarked police SUV was eventually able to perform a pit maneuver on the Corvette on Atlantic Boulevard, forcing the Corvette to spin out.

After the driver fled on foot, he was taken into custody at a nearby business, as police converged on him from all sides.

