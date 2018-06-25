Man in custody after barricading self in Pembroke Pines home

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken into custody a man who had barricaded himself inside a home in Pembroke Pines, Monday.

Officials said the man came out on his own from the residence near 109th Terrace and Taft Street.

According to police, a relative informed them that he may have been armed.

UPDATE: The barricaded subject has been safely taken into custody. https://t.co/P6OCtGrGMD — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) June 26, 2018

Residents were advised to stay clear of the area due to temporarily blocked roadways.

