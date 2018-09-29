Man in custody after barricading self in Coral Gables home

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who had barricaded himself in a Coral Gables home surrendered peacefully, bringing to an end what police described as a hostage situation.

Coral Gables Police responded to a domestic violence call along the 3900 block of LeJeune Road, near Velarde Avenue, Saturday afternoon.

A witness told responding officers a gun might have been involved, and the victim in the domestic violence situation was still inside the residence.

Officers then called the department’s SWAT unit. Hostage negotiators were able to convince the subject to come out of the home.

Officers were then able to take him into custody without incident.

No one was hurt.

Officials said the subject is known to local law enforcement. It remains unknown what charges the subject may face.

