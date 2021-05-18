Man in custody after barricading himself inside NW Miami-Dade home

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the SWAT team have apprehended a man who had barricaded himself inside a Northwest Miami-Dade home.

Several officers had guns drawn outside of the home along Northwest 31st Avenue and 26th street, Tuesday morning.

According to police, a man was inside and not cooperating with them.

Shots were fired, and the man eventually came out of the building.

He was taken into custody, and his charges remain pending.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.