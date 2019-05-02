Man in custody after 3-year-old girl found in Miami Gardens trash can

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a man in custody after a 3-year-old girl was found in a trash can in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Circle, just before 5:15 p.m., Thursday.

The child’s family told 7News the young victim was spending the day with her grandmother when at some point, she and her teenage cousin both went missing.

“When she turned back, she don’t see her, so she said, ‘Catora! Catora!'” said a family member who did not want to be identified, “so when she doesn’t see Catora, she doesn’t see him either. That’s when she got suspicious, like, ‘Where’s Tristan? Where’s Tristan?'”

A neighbor eventually found the child stuffed inside a trash bin that was taken away for evidence more than a block away from the house.

The neighbor then called rescue crews, who transported the child to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

According to the family, the young girl suffered severe injuries to her head.

Police later arrested 18-year-old Tristin Tavares Bernard.

“He never showed a sign of doing that, never,” said the girl’s family member.

The family is now wondering why he would do something so cruel.

“You grow with somebody, and to do your own family like that … It’s not like you don’t know her,” said the young girl’s family member. “Never expected he would do that to our grandchild like that.”

Bernard faces child abuse, aggravated battery and attempted murder charges.

