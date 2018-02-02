Man in critical condition after shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials were dispatched to the scene of a reported shooting in Miami Gardens, Friday night.

Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, along the 15000 block of Northwest 32nd Place, just before 7 p.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was struck by a bullet in his home when shots were fired into the residence.

Officials said the victim was transported to Aventura Hospital in extremely critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

