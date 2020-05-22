Man in critical condition after being struck by stray bullet in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a stray bullet in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said they received a call about a shooting in the area of Northwest 42nd Street and 21st Avenue overnight Friday.

Responding officers located the victim who was struck in the head.

He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate.

