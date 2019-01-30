Man in bond court after exposing himself to 11-year-old girl in Target

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Andre Clements appeared in bond court Wednesday morning after exposing himself to an 11-year-old girl.

The incident occurred on Nov. 26 inside the Target located in the area of 32nd Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The 36-year-old passed by the child and touched himself before he approached the girl and her mother, asking them a question about a clothing item he was holding.

After the conversation, as the mother and daughter were leaving, the child looked back and said Clements had moved the piece of clothing from in front of him, exposing his genitals.

The girl then told her mother who then notified security.

Clements was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

Hollywood Police officials are asking any other victims of Andre Clements to contact their Detective Bureau at 954-967-4411.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.