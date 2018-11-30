Man impersonates police to get women’s attention in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a man who posed as a police officer in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police said the subject was driving a black Charger at the Palms at Town and Country Mall and pulled up behind a parked vehicle with two women inside. He then, officials said, flashed blue and red lights in an effort to get their attention.

When the ladies requested to see identification, the person drove away.

If you have any information on this incident, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

