Man ignores homeowner, steals packages from Miami porch

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man ignored a homeowner who caught him stealing packages from his front porch in Miami.

Ring Doorbell cameras captured the moment the man approached the home, in the area of Southwest Fourth Street and 65th Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m., May 23.

The porch pirate could be seen picking up packages outside of the home when the homeowner noticed what the man was doing.

The homeowner could be heard speaking through the doorbell trying to speak to the crook.

He said, “Excuse me. Excuse me. What are you doing?”

However, the crook ignored him and fled the scene with multiple boxes.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

