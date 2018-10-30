Man hurt in paintball attack outside Opa-locka store

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was struck by paintballs outside of a store in Opa-locka.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of a paintball attack at a Family Dollar in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Sharazad Boulevard, just before 10 p.m., Tuesday.

A witness told 7News he witnessed the disturbing incident.

“At the time, me and my wife were just driving up, and all of a sudden two guys ran up beside my car and just started shooting the homeless guy right there,” he said.

Several paint splats could be seen all over the store’s exterior.

“I didn’t see what they looked like, but it could’ve been my wife walking up here and caught up in that,” said the witness.

The incident reportedly started in Miami Gardens, though it’s unclear how it ended up in Opa-locka.

The victim’s condition also remains unknown.

If you have any information on this paintball shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.