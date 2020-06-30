Man hurt after possible road rage shooting along I-95 in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a possible road rage shooting that injured a man along Interstate 95 in Deerfield Beach.

The incident happened near the Southwest 10th Street exit ramp, Tuesday afternoon.

According to troopers, the man who was shot was taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach. It remains unclear whether or not he drove himself or someone in the car drove the man to the hospital.

Investigators could be seen focusing their attention on a silver Audi in the hospital’s parking lot.

Troopers said a black sedan was the other car involved in the shooting.

A woman who spoke off camera said the person involved is her friend, and he is going to be OK.

It remains unclear whether or not investigators are searching for another car possibly involved in the shooting.

