Man hospitalized, school put on lockdown following shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man had to be hospitalized after he was shot in the middle of a street near a Miami school, causing the campus to be put on lockdown.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 75th Street and Second Avenue, in between St. Mary’s Cathedral and the parish’s school, Wednesday.

“We never know what might be happening tomorrow or the day after tomorrow,” a parent, who was picking up his child, said. “Something serious must be done about that, so that won’t happen again.”

According to police, a man said to be in his 20s was driving a silver sedan when he was shot just before noon. They said that is what caused the man to crash a few blocks over, along 75th Street and North Miami Avenue.

Police said the man was rushed to the hospital by City of Miami Fire Rescue in stable condition, but it does not appear anyone else was injured.

The school was put on lockdown as a result of the shooting.

Rich Wayne lives nearby and said scenes like Wednesday’s are not new to the area.

“I can’t bring my kid and let them play in the yard,” Wayne said. “How can I feel safe?”

A dark-colored car was involved in a crash with the man driving the silver sedan. The vehicle’s owner was captured walking near the intersection, seemingly upset about what happened.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

